According to latest reports, Spanish striker Fernando Llorente is top of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte’s shopping list going into the final week of the transfer window. The 32-year-old Swansea City man has previous experience of working with the Italian having spent a season at Juventus in 2013-14 and Conte has always remained a huge admirer of the player.





The Independent writes this morning that Llorente is the man Conte has targeted to add offensive cover for his fellow countryman Alvaro Morata and that the champions are ready to make a “concrete bid” to bring the player to Stamford Bridge.

The other two names that are also near the top of the list are England midfield duo Danny Drinkwater and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The former, who has shot to stardom over the past two years at Leicester City, is viewed as a potential bargain by Conte and a player who could add some much needed steel to the central areas.



Oxlade-Chamberlain meanwhile, is adept at playing both as a midfielder and wing-back and after talks last week with Arsenal boss, the 23-year-old is understood to have asked to leave The Emirates. Going into the final year of his current deal, a bid in the region of £45M should be enough to secure his services.