Spanish striker Fernando Llorente has been explaining why he chose to join Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day rather than reunite with his former boss Antonio Conte at Chelsea.



The 32-year-old frontman was speaking to Spurs TV on Friday and began by explaining that; “I'm very very happy to join Tottenham, it's an amazing club and all I say is that I've come here to help Tottenham to win the title. They are working very good in the last few years."



Asked why he chose North London he replied; “I like Mauricio Pochettino a lot, his mentality and I think the project, the philosophy of the club is amazing."



He was also asked his opinion of Spurs and England hit-man Harry Kane and if he could imagine playing alongside him this term to which he stated; “I'm 32 years old but I want to learn every day. I think I can learn a lot of things from Harry and all the players. I can learn a lot with Pochettino and I want to do my best here, I think I can do more things in my career and my dream is doing it here in Tottenham."