One of the unlikely heroes of Real Madrid’s Spanish league title triumph has been speaking ahead of next weekend’s big Champions League date with Juventus in Cardiff. Spanish striker Marco Asensio has been in sensational form when called upon this season and he explained that he had tennis superstar Rafa Nadal to thank for getting him his dream move.



Nadal reportedly contacted Real president Florentino Perez in 2014 to advise him of the talents of the young man from Mallorca and after a series of loan deals, Asensio has become an integral part of coach Zinedine Zidane’s plans.



Asensio told reporters that; “It is true, Rafa Nadal called Florentino Perez to make sure I didn't get away. When I was presented at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu it was one of the happiest days of my life.”



He also explained his admiration for his current boss by stating that; “I had a poster of Zidane in my room,” Asensio said. He's been my idol since I was a kid. It is an honour to have him as my coach and follow his advice.”