Spanish Super cup : Barcelona-Real Madrid 0-0 |Confirmed starting lineups

Barcelona are set to take on their historic rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish supercup tonight. The first leg will be played tonight at the Camp nou as Barcelona will have to do without Neymar, who was sold to PSG earlier this month. Real Madrid are coming off a European supercup win (against José Mourinho's Manchester United) as they will be hoping to also win the Spanish supercup too. Real Madrid have won the Spanish supercup 9 times where as Barcelona won it 12 times. Zidane will have to do without Luka Modric who is suspended for this game so Kovacic will get the start. The return leg will be played on August 16th at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Here are the confirmed starting lineups :



Real Madrid : Keylor Navas, Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Kovacic, Isco, Bale, Benzema. Coach : Zidane



Barcelona : Ter Stegen, Aleix Vidal, Pique, Umiti, Alba, Sergio, Iniesta, Rakitic, Deulofeu, Suarez, Messi. Coach: Valverde