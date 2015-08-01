Spartak Moscow-Liverpool: team news and predicted line-ups.

Liverpool will be looking to get their first win in the champions league as they fly off to Russia as they face Spartak Moscow for the group stages. The reds failed to win against Sevilla in a disappointing 2-2 draw. They were back to winning ways in the premier league as they beat Leicester City in a nail biting 3-2 victory however they will be hoping for a comfortable win tomorrow.



Spartak Moscow have also got off to a disappointing start this season as they have just won three of their 11 domestic games. They also drew 1-1 against Maribor in their first champions league group stage match. It is predicted to be an action packed game tomorrow.



Team News:

Liverpool will have to make do without Joe Gomez tomorrow as he was suspended in the match against Sevilla . Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are still absent with their injuries.



Predicted Line Up:

Spartak Moscow (3-5-2): Rebrov, Yeshchenko, Tasci, Bocchetti, Kombarov, Pasalic, Samedov, Ananidze, Popov, Bakaev, Adriano

Liverpool (4-3-3): Karius, Alexander Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Salah, Coutinho, Mane, Sturridge



@umerahx



Umerah Riyasat