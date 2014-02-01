Spartak Moscow might be in hot water as they posted a racist tweet about Luiz Adriano, Pedro Rocha and Fernando. The club said : "See how chocolate melts in the sun..." in reference to the three Spartak players during training. This tweet has caused a big stir as Piara Power (who is the Football against Racism leader in Europe) told the BBC: "This tweet is incredibly racist...". Many people have been asking UEFA and Fifa to take disciplinary actions against the Russian club. You can view a picture of the tweet bellow, right here on Calciomercato.com.









