No secret Juventus want to take Leonardo Spinazzola back to Turin. The promising left-back joined Atalanta on a two-season loan deal last summer but he was among the best players in Serie A last term. Juventus want to take him back to Turin now but talks with Atalanta have collapsed given that La Dea does not want to give Spinazzola back to Juventus one year before the expiration of their deal.The 24-year-old, however, is pushing to move to Juventus and has made it clear through an Instagram message.“I am sorry if someone felt offended by my behaviour. Whoever knows me is aware that I am a person with values but the chance to return to Juventus at 24 is like a dream come true for me. It would be a dream for me after years of loan moves and sacrifices. Bergamo, Atalanta, president Percassi,and I will always be grateful to them.”“I will be forever grateful to Atalanta, whatever will happen next. I am a pro and I am happy to wear these colours but don’t ask me to stop dreaming.with Atalanta always in my heart.”