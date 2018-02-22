Barcelona have already reached an agreement to recruit Antoine Griezmann in the summer from Atletico Madrid, according to Sport.

​Journalist Albert Roge’ of the Catalan paper confirmed in a tweet that the two sides have

come to an understanding for the former Manchester United target.

The 26-year-old has been Atletico’s leading light in recent years, scoring 95 goals in 189 games in all competitions and playing very well.

The Frenchman was frequently linked to Manchester United in recent months, but their signing of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku has left the Red Devils fully stocked up front, where they are also hoping to give Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard as much time as possible on the pitch.

A recent report indicated that Barca had taken the lead on that front, and that they had actually been linked to a swap with recent signing Ousmane Dembele, who hasn’t played that much (or that well) since he moved from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in paying Griezmann’s release clause in the summer, when it will have halved from its original

200m.