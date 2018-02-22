Shakhtar win race to sign Arsenal and Napoli target from Corinthians
23 March at 17:50According to the latest reports from Sport Mediaset, Shakhtar Donetsk are set to complete the signing of Corinthians midfielder Maycon for an undisclosed fee.
The 20-year-old was previously said to be a target for Napoli, with club scouts viewing him as an ideal player for Maurizio Sarri’s possession-based style of play. Indeed, he has been hugely impressive for Timão over the past 18 months, becoming a mainstay of Fábio Carille’s title-winning side last season.
However, no deal ever materialised and it seems he will now follow in the footsteps of compatriots such as Fernandinho, Willian and Douglas Costa as he looks to make a name for himself on the European stage in Ukraine.
Paulo Fonseca may well view him as an ideal replacement for Fred, who has been linked with a summer switch to either Manchester City or Manchester United. There is no doubt he has the necessary attributes to slot in alongside Taras Stepanenko in central midfield, allowing the likes of Marlos and Taison freedom to attack opposition defences.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
