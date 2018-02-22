Sporting CP chaos: Juve and Man Utd target one of 19 players suspended

Sporting CP of Portugal’s Primeria Liga have been thrown into complete chaos following their 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Europa League.



Club president Bruno de Carvalho released his frustration on social media following the match and called out coach Jorge Jesus and several players for what he deemed poor performances. Players were understandably upset and responded in sharing their own message on social media, and 19 received immediate suspensions as a result.



"I'm tired of dealing with spoiled kids", was one of the harshest sentences used by the president to justify his actions, which could have financial consequences as several Sporting players are being eyed by clubs around Europe.



Two are being linked the Serie A. Goalkeeper Rui Patricio is reportedly a transfer window target for Napoli. Winger Gelson Martins’ name is also buzzing as both Juventus and Manchester United have their sights set on the 22-year-old.



This comes as huge news as Sporting are currently third and six points back from first-place Benfica and they also have the return leg to play against Atlético Madrid. They will be forced to play their B team Pacos Ferreira as only one first-team player was not suspended.