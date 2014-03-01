Sporting Lisbon have accused West Ham chairman David Sullivan of lying over the William Carvalho case.

The Hammers president claimed that they made a

Sporting’s director, Nuno Saraiva, claims this is all a big lie.

"David Sullivan is lying," Saraiva wrote on his Facebook page. "Sporting Clube de Portugal, as its chairman has already said, has received no offer for the player William Carvalho.

"The football business is a not an adult film set on which all obscenities are allowed. This intellectual pornography is not worthy of a head of a football club."

The Hammers have started the season horribly, losing three out of three Premier League games and looking weak all over the pitch. Carvalho was also targeted by Juventus and Arsenal.

"David Sullivan has the duty of proving what he said. Sporting Clube de Portugal is challenging him to publish the proposals that he said were made, as well as the proof that Sporting CP received them,” Saraiva vontinued.

"One thing is clear: Sporting CP, as we have said, does not cut the legs off its players. But we have nothing to do with the behaviour of business men or family members who live off the players and who go around offering them from club to club at bargain basement prices, without any mandate, as if they were cheap supermarket produce.

"It devalues players, it devalues the club, and it creates unfortunate situations like this one, which has forced Sporting Club to take drastic measures to defend itself from these characters who live off some players like parasites."

£27 million (€30m) offer for the Portuguese international late in the window, but that the two sides had run out of time to clear it.