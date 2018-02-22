Spurs 1-2 Juventus: Full-Time Tops & Flops

Juventus came from behind to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 (4-3 on aggregate) thanks to two second half goals from Argentine duo Gonzalo Higuaín and Paulo Dybala.



Spurs struggled to adapt as Massimiliano Allegri changed his side’s tactics after the break, conceding both goals within the space of just three minutes.



Here are the tops and flops from a whirlwind 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium:



TOPS:



Gonzalo Higuaín: After a poor first half display, the Argentine poacher’s instinct proved decisive as he got his side back in the game with a simple finish past Hugo Lloris.



Giorgio Chiellini: The veteran defender threw his body in front of everything and was an absolute rock in front of Gianluigi Buffon. He was like a man possessed in the second 45 minutes.



FLOPS:



Dele Alli: Bullied out the game by Juventus who closed him down at every opportunity and didn’t allow him the space in which to work his magic.



Ben Davies: Caught far too deep as Dybala was left in acres of space to score Juve’s second goal of the night. Naïve defensively and was ultimately punished for his error.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)