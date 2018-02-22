Spurs 1-0 Juventus: Half-Time Tops & Flops

Juventus have struggled to stamp their authority on tonight’s big Champions League match at Wembley Stadium as Tottenham Hotspur head into the break with a well-deserved 1-0 lead, thanks to Son Heung-min’s 39th-minute opener.



The Bianconeri should have been awarded a penalty when Douglas Costa was tripped by Jan Vertonghen in the box but, other than that, their attacking players have offered very little threat.



Here are the tops and flops of the opening 45 minutes:



TOPS:



Son Heung-min: The South Korean has provided a constant threat on the left flank and was duly rewarded when he scored the game’s opening goal in the 39th minute.



Davinson Sánchez: Juve have done practically nothing in an attacking sense so far, but it must be said the Colombian has dealt with everything thrown his way in a very calm manner.



FLOPS:



Sami Khedira: Similarly to the first leg in Turin, the game has passed the German midfielder by. He has offered practically nothing in either phase of play.



Gonzalo Higuaín: Is he even playing? Juve’s number 9 has been anonymous in the opening 45 minutes and did not have even the slightest sniff of a goalscoring chance.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)