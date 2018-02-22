Spurs 1-2 Juventus: Player Ratings
07 March at 23:15SPURS:
Lloris 6 – Could not be faulted for either Juve goal and was not tested too much otherwise.
Trippier 7 – Posed a decent attacking threat on the right flank, particularly in the opening 45 minutes.
Sánchez 5 – Naïve in build-up to Dybala’s goal as Higuaín turned him far too easily.
Vertonghen 6 – Lucky not to concede a penalty in the first half but did a reasonable job other than that.
Davies 5 – Played Dybala onside for his goal but was quite solid otherwise.
Dier 6 – Did his job well in the first half but offered little as Juve grew into the game after the break.
(Lamela 6 – Showed the odd flash of creativity after replacing Dier.)
Dembélé 6 – Controlled proceedings in the first half but faded as the match went on.
Eriksen 6 – Enjoyed some good moments but was far from his brilliant best.
Alli 5 – Grew increasingly frustrated as his influence waned after the break.
(Llorente 5 – Received very little service after replacing Alli late on.)
Son 7.5 – Superb in the first half and fully deserving of his goal, but struggled to assert himself after the break.
Kane 6 – Missed a couple of half-chances but was marshalled brilliantly by Chiellini the warrior.
JUVENTUS:
Buffon 7 – Led by example and made one or two important stops.
Barzagli 6 – Struggled to contain Son in the first half but looked more comfortable after Allegri’s tactical switch.
Benatia 6 – Did not do much wrong but was sacrificed as Allegri looked to swing the game in Juve’s favour.
(Lichtsteiner 6 – Did his job simply but effectively.)
Chiellini 8.5 – Sloppy first half but was absolutely immense after the break. Warrior!
Alex Sandro 6.5 – Did very well defensively in the second 45 minutes.
Khedira 6 – Not his greatest night but grew into the game after the break.
Pjanić 6.5 – Did not offer much creativity but did a very solid job for the team.
Matuidi 6 – Far from his brilliant dynamic best but gave his all to overcome a very difficult opponent.
(Asamoah 6 – Brought on as Allegri looked to gain control of the match after the break. Very solid showing.)
Douglas Costa 6.5 – Juve’s best player in the first half and was unlucky not to earn penalty after being tripped by Vertonghen.
Higuaín 7 – Poor first half but delivered the goods when his side needed him most
(Sturaro 6 – Solid cameo from Allegri’s trusted midfield lieutenant.)
Dybala 7.5 – Inspired his side to a brilliant second half comeback. Fantastic finish!
