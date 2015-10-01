Dele Alli is the surprise omission from this year’s

Spurs midfielderis the surprise omission from this year’s PFA Player of the Year shortlist . The 21-year-old England ace will have to settle for being the favourite to win the Young Player of the Year category.

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante heads the senior list and is strong favourite to win the award. His Stamford Bridge team-mate, Eden Hazard is also one of the front-runners and those two are joined by Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Spurs frontman Harry Kane (also nominated in the Young Player category) Everton hot-shot Romelu Lukaku and Arsenal play-maker Alexis Sanchez.



Burnley defender Michael Keane, Manchester City winger Leroy Sane and Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford make up the rest of the Young Player of the Year nominees.



Speaking at the announcement of the contenders, PFA Chief Executive Gordon Taylor OBE stated that; ““The PFA Awards is always a special occasion and one of the biggest nights in football’s social calendar. For the winners who are honoured at the awards, there can be no greater personal accolade than that of being recognised by your peers; an honour to be cherished.”