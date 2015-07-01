Spurs have suffered a huge blow to their title hopes with the news that England defender Danny Rose will be out for at least a month with a knee injury. The 26-year-old will undergo tests on Thursday but early indications are that he has suffered medial ligament damage.



Rose’s injury caps off a woeful 24 hours for boss Mauricio Pochettino whose side were held to a goalless draw at Sunderland, failing to capitalise on Chelsea’s dropped points at Anfield against Liverpool.



Rose has been an integral part of the Argentine’s squad this season and although North London side still have ambitions of sealing their first league title since 1961, the reality is that they will be happy by securing Champions League football next season after a dreadful campaign this term.



Rose now looks set to miss the trip to Liverpool and this weekend’s game against Middlesbrough plus both legs of the Europa League tie against Gent and the FA Cup tie against Fulham.