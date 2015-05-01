Spurs travel across the capital on Sunday to face Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup and one of their former stars has encouraged boss Mauricio Pochettino to rest his star striker. After suffering a knock to his knee in last night’s 1-0 defeat to Gent, there were fears that Harry Kane might have aggravated the same injury that saw him miss 10 games at the start of the season.



Former frontman Clive Allen has told Talksport that he should sit out this weekend’s game, explaining that; “Kane had a very quiet game last night,” He took a knock to the knee. Pochettino may just say he needs a break, if he’s not 100 per cent fit.Harry was disappointing in his performance last night but he wasn’t the only one. He was a bit flat. But they can’t afford to lose him again for a period of time.”