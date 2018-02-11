Spurs’ Alderweireld to skip Juventus, future in London in doubt
12 February at 13:40Toby Alderweireld will not travel to Juventus for Tottenham's Champions League round-of-16 clash despite announcing his return to fitness, reports the Telegraph.
The Belgium international's absence has raised doubts about his future as negotiations over a new contract drag on.
The 28-year-old has a deal that runs until 2020 but, if the paper is to be believed, his contract features "a €30 million release clause that could be activated in the summer of 2019."
All of which means that -- if a new deal can't be agreed -- Spurs may be forced to cash-in on their defender before then, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid all circling.
Tottenham fly to Turin on Monday for the first leg of their Champions League clash, but Alderweireld is set to be left in England to work on his fitness following a long spell out.
Alderweireld missed over three months with a hamstring injury before making his comeback with 90 minutes against Newport County in the FA Cup last week.
