Spurs alerted as Zidane admits his job is in jeopardy

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane took full responsibility for the failure as his team were shockingly eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Leganes on Wednesday night, with the manager admitting his job was now on the line in the looming Champions League last 16 tie with Paris Saint Germain.



Zidane told the postmatch news conference that his team had fallen well below what was expected of them, and the buck stopped with him as coach. I am responsible for this, it is a failure for me today. I am very disappointed, and will take responsibility of all this."



Zidane said the main blame for the disaster lay with him, not his players.



"I am angry with myself, not with my players," he said. "My players tried, ran, maybe they played badly, they have part of the blame, but I am the most responsible.”



With Madrid fourth in the La Liga table, 19 points behind runaway leaders Barcelona, Zidane was asked if keeping his job now depended on eliminating PSG in the Champions League.



"Of course," he said. "That is really clear. I am responsible for this, I'm the coach.”



Mauricio Pochettino and Joachim Low have been rumored as replacements should Zidane lose his position.