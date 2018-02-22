Spurs and Man Utd on alter as Juventus open talks with former AC Milan midfielder
13 April at 16:45Juventus have identified former AC Milan midfielder Bryan Cristante as a target for the summer transfer window.
The 23-year-old joined Atlanta on loan from Benfica in 2017 and the Serie A club have the option of signing him on a permanent transfer. His form for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side has impressed the Old Lady coach Massimiliano Allegri.
Juventus are looking to bring in two midfielders to the club after the end of the 2017/18 season. Liverpool star Emre Can has long been linked with a move to Turin and the German international is a free agent in the summer.
Can is holding out Juventus’ offer from the last four months, reports ilBiancoNero. He is likely to be one of the players to arrive at the Allianz Stadium for the next campaign. Juventus are also interested in Cristante, claims the same report.
Any approach for Cristante will see them face competition from two Premier League clubs. Apart from Juventus, Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United and north London club Tottenham Hotspur are also looking at the option of signing the player.
Go to comments