Reports from Mundo Deportivo suggest that Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are set to go head to head for the signing of Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale.

The 28-year-old Welshman was signed from Spurs back in 2013 for what was then a world-record transfer. His progress has been blighted by injury in recent times and he has fallen down the pecking order as well. This season, Bale has made only ten starts in the La Liga.

As per Mundo Deportivo , his former club Tottenham and their arch-rivals Manchester United are in the race to sign the former Southampton man. Real boss Zinedine Zidane is running out of trust for Bale and Karim Benzema and they could be on the way out in the upcoming summer.

And Bale has been left frustrated at the Bernabeu and believes that the Premier League is the best place for him to reinvigorate his career and regain his fitness.

Real president Florentino Perez believes that shipping Bale and Benzema out would spell the beginning of a new phase in the history of the club and sees Neymar as the man who will start that period.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)