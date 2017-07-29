Spurs and Roma miss out on Argentina starlet as Psg agreement announced
30 July at 13:24Spurs and Roma are set to miss out on one of their summer targets with Psg who have reached an agreement to sign Estudiantes starlet Juan Foyth.
Estudiantes’ director of sport and former Parma star Juan Sebastian Veron has told Radio Continental that he has reached an agreement with Psg and that the Argentinean starlet is set to join Psg in a € 10 million deal.
“We already have an agreement between PSG and Estudiantes for Juan”, Veron said.
“All that is left is for his representatives to strike a deal. Foyth’s sale will be for more than €10m. The offer of Psg is concrete and better than that of Tottenham”, the former Argentina star said.
The 19-year-old centre-back had been linked with moves to Roma and Tottenham given that both clubs are looking for some defence reinforcement.
The giallorossi have sold Antonio Rudiger to Chelsea for more than € 40 million and have sealed the signing of Mexico centre-back Hector Moreno who, at the moment, is the only defence reinforcement who has arrived at the Olimpico.
Go to comments