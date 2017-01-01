German magazine Sportbild has been looking at some of German hot prospects for 2017 and one of the players in question is Freiburg midfielder Maximilian Philipp.



The 22-year-old was instrumental in their promotion to the Bundesliga and according to the journal; both Spurs and Arsenal are hot in pursuit. Philipp’s current market value is believed to be around £4 million but should the North London want to try to sign him, it’s believed that the price could be severely inflated.



Philipp started his career at Hertha Berlin before moving on to Tennis Borussia Berlin followed by Energie Cottbus. After his move to his current employer he was put into the club’s “B “team before finally breaking into the first-team in 2014. Having now represented his country at Under-21 level, it seems the next 12 months could see the youngster propelled into the spotlight and there’s no bigger spotlight than the Premier League.





S.M