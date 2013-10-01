Riyad Mahrez.

Latest reports in the UK state that we could have another North London derby this summer to sign Leicester City play-maker The Times (via The Daily Star) claims that both Spurs and Arsenal have made the Algerian international priority targets as they look to strengthen their respective squads ahead of next season. The journal also states that another unnamed club have also made enquiries on the 26-year-old.

Mahrez is keen to play Champions League football once again next season having got the quarter-finals with the 2016 Premier League champions this term and with Arsenal unlikely to be able to provide that, their bitter rivals who will play their home games at Wembley Stadium next season, look to be in pole position.



Although The Foxes are reluctant to let him go, they seem resigned to the fact that the squad that made history last season, will finally break up in the summer with Mahrez leading the exodus out of The King Power Stadium.