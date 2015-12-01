Leon Goretzka. The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Bundesliga side Schalke and has apparently rejected a new deal.

According to The Mirror , another fierce battle is raging in North London as both Spurs and Arsenal make a move for highly-rated German midfielder. The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Bundesliga side Schalke and has apparently rejected a new deal.

Arsenal have been monitoring his progress all season and with two of the club’s midfield generals, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, set to leave The Emirates this summer, club chiefs see Goretzka as a top quality replacement.



With a current market-value of around £20 million, the player has also attracted the interest from Tottenham Hotspur with boss Mauricio Pochettino particularly impressed with his performances in the Champions League. It’s understood that Schalke are desperate to keep hold of their star player but as they currently sit in ninth place in the table, European football next season is looking unlikely which will ultimately see the youngster heading for the exit.



There looks to be a challenge from Italy too, with Juventus making no secret of their admiration for the player.