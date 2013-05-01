Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has ramped up the pressure ahead of the new season by launching a stinging attack on new Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata. The Argentine tactician was close to landing the 24-year-old Spanish frontman last summer before Morata rejected a move to North London.





Talking to reporters ahead of this weekend’s final friendly fixture against Juventus, Pochettino lifted the lid on why he failed to land one of Europe’s hottest talents, explaining that; ““Morata talked about me in the media and said, ‘Mauricio called me.’ That was from the beginning, two years ago or more. He said to me, ‘Why do you want me if you have Harry Kane?’

“You know, if you go to try to sign a striker, they will say, ‘Eh gaffer, you want me for what? To be on the bench? Because it’s Harry Kane, I cannot compete with Harry Kane or Hugo Lloris or different players.”