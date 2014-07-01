Spurs boss calls for players to light up Wembley
18 August at 17:30Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has called for his players to light up Wembley this season, insisting that the stadium does not play a part in Spurs’ performances, despite their woeful record at the ground last campaign, according to TalkSport.
The North London are playing their home matches at the famous stadium this season while their current stadium is being built, and there is a concern that Spurs will fall victim to the larger pitch size, but boss Pochettino insists that there is no issue.
"Wembley is not a problem. We are the problem if we don't win like last season," he said.
"Wembley is the most important place in the world and if we are not able to win there it is not because of Wembley, it is because of us. It is the most exciting place to play football.
"It is where football is born. For me, in Argentina and Spain, Wembley was a big dream and now a possibility to play there every two weeks, or maybe every week, or maybe three times in one week.
"A problem? Oh, come on, I love Wembley. Wembley is not the problem. We need to make Wembley our home.
