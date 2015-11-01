Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking ahead of the weekend’s trip to Merseyside to face Everton. The Argentine tactician has seen one of his star players involved in a mid-week incident whilst on international duty and was keen to clear up any misunderstanding.



Speaking about Dele Alli’s middle finger gesture on Wednesday, Pochettino stated that; “That was a joke with a team mate. He was unlucky because the camera recorded that moment." These words back up what the player stated when he declared the gesture was aimed at former Spurs team-mate Kyle Walker.



Pochettino was also asked for an update surrounding his fellow countryman Erik Lamela who has been sidelined for several months after undergoing surgery on his hip and has been omitted from the Champions League squad for the group stages. His manager explained that; “"We expect early October to join the team and to start the possibility to join the team and train every day. We are happy."



Another player at the centre of transfer speculation this week has been defender Toby Alderweireld who it was claimed was unhappy at the clubs current offer on a new deal and was looking for a January exit. Pochettino quashed any talk of a move when he declared that; “"His idea is to play here and there is no reason to move."