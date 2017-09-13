Spurs boss looks forward to UCL showdown

Tottenham Hotspur will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League opener at Wembley, but will be without star attacker Dele Alli, as the England international is out due to suspension.



Alli is out for three games following his red card last season in the Europa League against Gent.



The North London side did not reached the knockout stage of the Champions League campaign, after big losses to French champions Monaco and Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen.



The issue has been with Spurs’ temporary home stadium Wembley, with the size making matches have a cup final feel to them.



But on the road, Spurs have been better this season, winning 3-0 over Everton recently.



Speaking on Group H, boss Mauricio Pochettino said,



"The group will be very tough. We played well against Everton but now we need to improve and show more consistency," hesaid.



"Tomorrow is so important. To start well and get three points will be key to the future. It will be tough, Dortmund are a great team."

