Spurs boss says Harry Kane finds his praise 'boring'
12 August at 19:15Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has joked that his star forward Harry Kane often becomes ‘bored’ with the praise that the Argentine pays him, according to the Daily Mail.
The North London side face Newcastle United on Sunday in their opening Premier League fixture and England international Kane will register his 100th goal for the club should he score.
When asked about this, the Spurs boss said, “It's a massive achievement. I think Harry is one of the best strikers in the world. It gets boring because I repeat it,' Pochettino said
'Harry finds it boring sometimes and says "please gaffer, move on because always you say the same thing". He's a fantastic professional. We hope that on Sunday he'll score.'
If Kane reaches his milestone, it would a century of goals in 166 appearances for the Lilywhites – but the goal-grabber is yet to score a goal in the top-flight during August.
Jacque Talbot
