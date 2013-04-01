Mauricio Pochettino is being lined-up to become the new Head Coach of Argentina. Current incumbent Edgardo Bauza looks set to be sacked on Monday and

Reports coming out of Argentina suggest that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is being lined-up to become the new Head Coach of Argentina. Current incumbent Edgardo Bauza looks set to be sacked on Monday and The Express claims that Pochettino has become one of the federation's top targets.

The 45-year-old has always stated that one day he would like to coach his country and he now seems to be on a shortlist alongside Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli. The Chilean is tipped to become the next boss at Barcelona however and if he decides to take up the post, Pochettino looks set to be offered the job of trying to resurrect the country’s quest to qualify for next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.



Defeat to Bolivia last week has left the two-time winners on the brink of elimination from next year’s competition with their star player Lionel Messi facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after verbally abusing an official in the narrow win over Chile.