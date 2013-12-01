Spurs boss speaks on Walker move
02 August at 14:15Tottenham Hotspur manager Maurico Pochettino has spoken out about his former player Kyle Walker’s move to Manchester City, according to Manchester Evening News.
The wing-back was instrumental in Spurs’ successes over the past two seasons, earning him a £50m switch to the Blues this summer window.
Speaking to the Mirror, the Argentine boss said, “He’s one of the best full-backs in England and Manchester City have paid a lot of money – £50million – just like they have signed different players to try to get success in the future,”
“But, for me, I think we have seen the best of Kyle with Tottenham.
"We helped him improve and learn. When you pay this type of amount for a player, it’s because he’s top and because you are at your best. Then it’s normal that he will succeed. It’s a big pressure because when you pay for some players, the pressure to perform as well in every game becomes greater.
“It will be different, the pressure, for him. But there is no doubt that he is a quality player, a talented player. And there is no doubt that he will succeed with Manchester City.”
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments