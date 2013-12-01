Spurs Coach: we can't win Premier League without spending
02 August at 17:45Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has sent a message out to chairman Daniel Levy, saying that the side need to spend money in order to compete for the title, according to the Independent.
“When you play in the Premier League and Champions League, you need quality and numbers,” Pochettino said.
“To create a winning team and try to win trophies, you need to feel the pressure.
“If I’m Harry Kane, Dele Alli or [Christian] Eriksen, if there’s no competition behind, it’s normal to drop your motivation, it’s normal to drop everything that you do.
We are not a club today that can compete with Manchester United and City for a player,” Pochettino added.
“We cannot fight. We are in a different way. But the thing is Daniel is very keen to sign like me. These type of players we are talking about they are not easy to find.
“In three years, my experience with Daniel [is that he] has always been trying to find a player to improve us. Daniel is very keen for signings every season.”
Jacque Talbot
