Spurs supremo Daniel Levy has told anyone wishing to try to get their hands on England midfielder Dele Alli to forget about it. The patron is aware of the huge interest around Europe in the 21-year-old star but is willing to reject mega offers to keep the player in North London.



According to an exclusive in The Sun , Levy considers Alli as one of the best players in the world and with both Barcelona and Manchester City reportedly ready to make their respective moves; Levy is ready to reject a £150M approach from either club.

Levy is coming under increased pressure to add to the squad this summer and with still no new faces to parade, fans are anxious to see reinforcements before the August 31 deadline.



With full-back Kyle Walker having left for City, and Danny Rose now being tracked by Chelsea and Manchester United, Spurs face an difficult couple of weeks until the closure of the current transfer window