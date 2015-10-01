Ross Barkley. The 23-year-old, who has yet to commit his future to the Toffees, is wanted by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to play alongside his international team-mate Dele Alli next season.

Since the turn of the year, Barkley’s form has been superb which has led to him being called up by England Head-Coach Gareth Southgate for the forthcoming internationals against Germany and Lithuania.



Despite his current employers ready to offer him a new deal at Goodison Park, the player is aware of outside interest and looks to be delaying his decision. Barkley recently told the journal that he has ambitions to play in the Champions League which has given Spurs the belief that they can get their man this summer.



As he enters the final year of his contract on Merseyside, Everton boss Ronald Koeman has already stated that if he doesn’t want to stay at the club then he will have to be sold to maximise his current market value.