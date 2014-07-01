According to Portuguese press A Bola via Express.co.uk, Tottenham Hotspurs are looking for a midfielder. This is a priority for Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino. The road often pionts to that of Ross Barkley, ex Everton midfielder, and who the coach remains keen on. But, the London club is also keeping in view Andrien Silva, the captain of the Sporting Lisbon. According to reports the player has expressed his will to move to the English Premier League to play at Wembley. The Lusitan club has already refused Tottenham's initial offer, and they do not seem to have any intentions to allow the lynchpin of their midfield to depart.

The 28 year old would be a positive pick up for Pochettino, who has pointed to a lack of signings for his club compared with his competition. As Chelsea, Man U, City, Arsenal, and Everton all continue to refine and replenish their squads, Spurs remain late on the scene.