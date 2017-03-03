Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t seem to be that concerned with reports linking him to Barcelona.

With Luis Enrique announcing that he will leave the Catalan giants this summer, the rumour mill has been active, with names like Jorge Sampaoli, Ronald Koeman, Ernesto Valverde and that of Pochettino himself being linked to the Catalans.

The former Southampton Coach was dismissive of the reports, however, believing that Tottenham are a big club, too.

"I saw it's a big list, 100 names. Like I always told you it's a business I know very well," Pochettino told media at Tottenham’s pre-game press conference (

"I was born with a ball in my arms and I understand very well the business. I don't take it as flattering.

"For me Tottenham is one of the biggest clubs. We play very good football, [have an] exciting team and very good players.

"It's normal we catch the attention of other clubs and football people. We are part of that business and our names always appear on the lists."