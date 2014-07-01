Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t sound too happy about Tottenham’s transfers, if his latest comments are anything to go by.

Tottenham were soundly beaten by rivals Manchester City in a recent friendly, prompting Pochettino to claim that his team was “a little bit behind”.

“Of course, Man City have more senior players than us and they invest more money than us,” the third-year Coach said. “You can see that we have a lot of young players on the bench.

“It’s true the squads are completely different but we are building the squad. Maybe today they have a little bit of an advantage, they are ahead of us because they have signed and kept the players that they want.

The Lilywhites have been relatively inactive so far in the window, only seeing loanees Clinton N’Jie, Federico Fazio and Nabil Bentaleb be sold, as well as Kyle Walker leave for €52 million.

“We are a little bit behind but working hard to sign some players who can help us and bring some energy, and make us more competitive.”

Spurs have been linked to a number of players, including Serge Aurier and Ross Barkley, though they believe that Everton’s price for the latter is too high.