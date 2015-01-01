Tottenham are still looking for a replacement for Kyle Walker,

They are, in fact, veering towards Jeremy Toljan of Hoffenheim because they consider Ricardo Pereira to be too expensive,

The Porto defender was the subject of a

15 million bid for the Lilywhites over the weekend, but the SuperLiga side want a lot more, namely his release clause of

25 million.

With Kyle Walker walking to City for a huge £50m (56m), the North London side needs to find an alternative to the England international and stay competitive.

Pereira has played a starring role in Nice’s resurgence in France, spending two seasons on loan there and playing well enough to help Le Gym earn Champions League qualification.

Also liked by PSG, the 23-year-old is set to have an interesting summer, that’s for sure.