Tottenham are interested in signing Rafa Mir, according to Superdeporte. The young Valencia man is considered to be one of Spain’s most promising players of the future.

Trouble is, the 19-year-old is struggling to find a starting spot in Los Che’s XI, despite being considered a bit of a prize jewel.

He’s only played 86 minutes of total football for the first team as of last season, 56 of which came in last season’s Champions League.

Spurs are interested in spending

million on Mir’s release clause, seeing as the Liga side (who lost 2-0 to Malaga this afternoon) don’t want to let their star teenager leave.

Tottenham have signed a number of young players in recent times, Paul-Georges N’Tep and Paul-Georges N’Koudou among them. Not all have been a major success.

(via fichajes.net) write that Spurs really like the youngster, whose performances in the reserve side have attracted many scouts beyond the Lilywhites’.€8