Tottenham have refused to confirm whether they have reached

The former Inter, Manchester United and Barcelona target would be the perfect replacement for Kyle Walker, and reports yesterday indicated that they had reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

“That is a rumour. We can confirm nothing until something happens,” Coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday as Tottenham prepared for their weekend game with Burnley.

“There are many, many players like always in the media. But you know I can confirm nothing.

Recent reports indicated that he had agreed to terms with Juventus, but the Bianconeri don’t seem to have budged on the offers front, unlike Spurs.

Juventus have also used their extra-EU slots (Aurier is Ivorian). There are further problems with the 24-year-old, who is hoping to get a conviction for assaulting a policeman overturned. This has prevented him from getting a work VISA in the UK.

“I never speak about rumours,” Pochettino continued. Always my full respect goes to other clubs or players that are maybe in negotiations with us or others.”

Juventus were also interested in the full-back, but it looks like Inter had taken the lead in Europe, only to see Joao Cancelo’s arrival end their interest.

When asked directly about Aurier, Pochettino replied: “We will see. Like I told you before, I don’t like to speak about rumours.”