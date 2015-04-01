Spurs defender dismisses Wembley curse
28 August at 17:15Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld has dismissed claims that his side’s temporary home stadium, Wembley, has cursed Spurs’ form, despite a disappointing draw against Burnley over the weekend, according to the Daily Mail.
With their new stadium under construction, Spurs are playing at England national team’s home ground, meaning a larger pitch and more a cup-tie feel to the ground.
But centre-back Alderweireld denies it’s an issue:
I don't agree, because if we score and it's 2-0 or 3-0, then it's a good game from us,' he said.
'It was like Chelsea, we played a good game as well, so I don't buy that.
'It was not an easy game. Burnley are strong, they defend all the time, they counter-attack, use set-pieces as well, every ball comes into the box.
'But in these games we have to finish it, we have to be clever.
'They defend with 10 men behind the ball so it's difficult to create chances. You have to be clinical in your passing, in playing forward and then if you get three or four chances you have to finish the game a lot earlier.'
