Spurs defenderis heading for the White Hart Lane exit door after his relationship with boss Mauricio Pochettino becomes “almost untenable”. The 26-year-old England full-back has been omitted from the club’s last two matches (The FA Cup semi-final v Chelsea and last weekend’s North London derby) and The Sun reports that the player has been left fuming after not being given a reason for this.

Pochettino is renowned for rotating his full-backs but when both Walker and his England colleague Danny Rose have been available, they have always been the first choice pairing in big matches. Walker signed a new five-year deal back in September but has already been linked with a summer move to either Manchester United or Manchester City and the journal claims that the player is now determined to orchestrate that move.



Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been kept up to date with the situation and looks set to grant Walker his request. Pochettino meanwhile, has promoted Kieran Trippier to first-choice right-back and the club will reward him with a new contract.