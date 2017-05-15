Tottenham Hotspur have announced that England defender Danny Rose has undergone exploratory surgery on his left knee today. The injury was actually picked up back in January in a Premier League game against Sunderland and although the 26-year-old recently returned to first-team training, it’s clear the problem has not been resolved therefore an operation was required to fix the injury.





INJURY UPDATE: We can confirm that Danny Rose has undergone exploratory surgery on his left knee today. pic.twitter.com/SKZRff12aR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 16, 2017 On their official website, the club stated that he will now return to action next season.