Spurs defender undergoes knee surgery
16 May at 18:45
Tottenham Hotspur have announced that England defender Danny Rose has undergone exploratory surgery on his left knee today. The injury was actually picked up back in January in a Premier League game against Sunderland and although the 26-year-old recently returned to first-team training, it’s clear the problem has not been resolved therefore an operation was required to fix the injury.
On their official website, the club stated that he will now return to action next season.
INJURY UPDATE: We can confirm that Danny Rose has undergone exploratory surgery on his left knee today. pic.twitter.com/SKZRff12aR— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 16, 2017
