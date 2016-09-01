Spurs prepare 30 million bid for Celtic striker
07 January at 09:23
According to reports in The Telegraph, Spurs are about to enter the race for Celtic striking sensation Moussa Dembele. The journal states that 12 months after the North London club had virtually sealed the deal for the 20-year-old Frenchman; they could finally be bringing the player to White Hart Lane.
Dembele completed his medical last year for the Premier League side only for the deal to collapse at the last minute forcing the player to return to Fulham. After then heading to Scotland to join Celtic on a free-transfer, Dembele has set the football world on fire this season bagging 19 goals already for the runaway league-leaders.
Reports earlier this week suggested that West Ham United had made a £20 million offer for the youngster but that The Hoops were holding out for at least £30 million. Spurs are now believed to be considering an offer to meet these requirements despite coach Brendan Rogers declaring that Dembele would not be sold this month.
