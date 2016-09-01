Andrea Ranocchia is hotting up with title chasing

The race to sign Inter defenderis hotting up with title chasing Tottenham Hotspur the latest Premier League side courting his signature . The 28-year-old Italian international is set to leave the San Siro this month and has already intimated that he would prefer a move to England rather than accept offers back in Italy or from Russia, where there has also been interest over the past few days.

The player’s agent has also been in London frantically negotiating possible deals with various top-flight clubs; Swansea City, Hull City and West Ham United are known admirers and there has even been recent reports linking him with a move to league leaders Chelsea.



Now Spurs are reportedly in contention and after the recent injury to Jan Vertonghen and also the recent hamstring scare to Toby Alderweireld, the North London club could make a shock move to provide defensive cover for the remainder of the current campaign.



Inter will sell the player for a fee of around £5 million and as we enter the final seven days of transfer business, Ranocchia’s future remains uncertain.