Reports in German newspaper Sport Bild state that Tottenham Hotspur has entered the race to try to sign Real Madrid mid fielderThe journal understands that boss Mauricio Pochettino is a huge admirer of the 24-year-old Spaniard and wants to bring him to White Hart Lane next season and comes just 24 hours after the Evening Standard stated that the player was a target for the North London club

The Premier League side are in good company however, with both Barcelona and Juventus also linked with possible moves for the player who looks destined to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the current campaign.



Isco is unhappy at the lack of first-team opportunities under coach Zinedine Zidane and despite the French tactician declaring that he figures heavily in his plans, the man from Benalmadena has slipped down the pecking order in the Spanish capital.

Having joined Los Blancos in 2013 from Malaga, Isco has made over 100 appearances for the club and has scored 20 goals during his four-year spell with the Spanish giants.