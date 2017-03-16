Antonio Sanabria. The 21-year-old, formerly of Roma, has been in impressive form this season for Spanish side Real Betis and has caught the attention of boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine tactician is looking for more options in attack next season and after the disappointing form of Vincent Janssen this season, who has failed to make the most of any opportunities afforded to him by Pochettino, the north London side may off-load the Dutchman and replace him with Sanabria.



The young striker was brought to Roma in 2014 having been nurtured in the Barcelona youth academy but was subsequently loaned out to Sporting Gijon where he spent the entire last season. It was expected that he would be pushing for a starting place at the Stadio Olimpico this term but coach Luciano Spalletti decided to cash in on him by selling him to Real Betis.

This season, Sanabria has scored four goals in 18 appearances for the Seville based club.