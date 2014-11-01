Spurs are reportedly looking at the possibility of bringing in a new full-back after England international Kieren Trippier suffered an ankle injury in the club’s friendly win over Juventus on Saturday. The youngster was the victim of a crunching tackle from Juve’s Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro after just eight minutes of last weekend’s game at Wembley and now the Daily Mail writes that boss Mauricio Pochettino will look to bring in more defensive cover.



Joao Cancelo. Ironically, it seems that the North London side will have to fend off the challenge of Saturday’s opponents to land the 23-year-old Portuguese star but the

The player who is understood to be on the wish-list is Valencia’s. Ironically, it seems that the North London side will have to fend off the challenge of Saturday’s opponents to land the 23-year-old Portuguese star but the Daily Mail also claims that Spurs have had the player under observation since June when he took part in the Confederations Cup.

Pochettino has yet to add to his squad this summer amid growing concern from fans over the club’s lack of activity. With Trippier hobbling off at the weekend, the Argentine tactician’s hand may now be forced with the new season only six days way.