Spurs’ long wait to make their first summer signing looks to be over after reports last night stated that the Premier League side had agreed a £40M with Ajax for Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez.



The London Evening Standard claims that the North London side has beaten off the challenge of Chelsea for the 21-year-old who is rated as one of the best young defenders in Europe right now. It’s reported that Spurs will pay an initial £27M to the Dutch giants but that this fee will rise to around £40M after add-ons are inserted into the deal.



The Evening Standard also reports that this is the first of three signings that boss Mauricio Pochettino has earmarked before the August 31 deadline with PSG full-back Serge Aurier an exciting English midfielder Ryan Sessegnon also on the club’s radar.

Spurs meet Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League’s game of the weekend.